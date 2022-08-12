3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $2,000

This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome is located near Golflinks and Pantano.Only a 10 minute Drive from Davis Monthan Air Force Base. This home is a newer build that was well taken care of and it shows It was Built about a year and half ago. The appliances are also newer and well maintained. Open floor plan and wood laminate flooring throughout main living areas. There is a half bath conveniently located on the first floor. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and island. Upstairs you will find 3 carpeted bedrooms and a spacious laundry room with sink and counter perfect for folding clothes. Large walk-in closet in the primary bathroom. There is surround sound both inside and out. The alarm system stays and there will be a $47.99 per month bill back to tenant. W&D.