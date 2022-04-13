 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $2,000

Lovely 3 bedroom / 2 bath, fully furnished condo with views of the Catalina Mountains. Enjoy the spacious patio while taking in the views! The kitchen features granite counters with a tile back splash and SS appliances. All the furniture throughout is brand new! Split floor plan with the primary bedroom offering a walk in closet and large bathroom with a walk in oversized shower. Engineered hardwood flooring throughout. Well-maintained community includes clubhouse, meeting rooms, exercise facilities, pool and spa, ramada and BBQ areas. CALL FOR SEASONAL RATES & AVAILABILITY.

Advocates: Students at risk as UA Global Campus’ problems mount

