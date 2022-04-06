 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $2,100

Please call/text Brian Forbes for more information @602.397.5101 Enjoy Gorgeous mountain views from inside and out of this charming Home with Stately Arched Rock entryway wonderful great room, large open kitchen, big picture windows and 20-inch ceramic tile in all the right places. Awesome pavered patio with built-in firepit and totally fenced masonry back yard that backs to large open space allowing privacy and great views. Master has double sinks, full bath and walk-in closet. Lovely and fun colors in all bedrooms. Very cool neighborhood park right around the corner and conveniently close to Foothills and Tucson malls. NO CATS!

