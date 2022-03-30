 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $2,100

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $2,100

Spacious 2 story home located near UofA! 3 bedroom/3bathroom. Master Bedroom located downstairs with a two closets and walk in shower. Finished fenced in backyard and gated front yard!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News