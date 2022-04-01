3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $2,195

Brand New 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home with den in the new Rocking K Development, a''VAIL''able NOW!. This spacious home offers a split floor plan design, great room off kitchen & dining areas with a 2 car garage. Ceiling fans and low maintenance landscaping will be provided upon move in with view fence and Mountain Views. No Rear Neighbors!. All amenities included- Splash Pad, Park, Tennis Courts, Playing Field along with walking paths and breath taking mountain views. Within the Vail School District, close to the Rincon mountains for exploring, Rocking K Market, Rincon Valley Farmers Market every Saturday, close to Saguaro National Park and more shopping near by! Near I-10 Access. Please Call 520-445-7134 for more details.