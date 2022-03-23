 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $2,195

he home is set on the corner of the street with a large wrap around driveway and has a two car carport. When you enter, the living room is to your left and the kitchen to your right. The living room has lots of large open windows for great natural lighting and features a stunning fireplace and sliding glass doors to the back porch. Through the living room is the family room that is slightly bigger, has double doors for the laundry room area, and a wall of windows that looks out onto the back porch. The kitchen includes all stainless steel appliances:refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, and stove. Through the family room down the back hall are the 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.Outside is nice sized covered patio and spacious backyard.The home includes two hot water heaters, AC and is on septic

