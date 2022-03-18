 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $2,200

Fabulous 3BD/2BA condo located in the popular Ventana Vista Condominiums. This end unit offers 2 stories, privacy, comfort and much more. Open concept living with modern furnishings. The 3rd bedroom includes a desk, pull out bed and your own private patio with amazing mountain views. The resort like amenities include a heated pool, 2 spas, fitness center and tennis court. Conveniently located to Sabino Canyon, coffee shops, dining and more. CALL FOR SEASONAL RATES! 520-395-7202.

