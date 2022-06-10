3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $2,250

Immaculate 2 story home a''VAIL''able now. Upon entry is a spacious open living area with unique tile leading into kitchen & dining areas with 1/2 bath and 2 car garage. Gourmet Kitchen with plenty of storage space. R/O system, Water Softener, Solar Panels. Upstairs invites a nice bright loft with open windows revealing mountain views along with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths & utility room-Washer & Dryer included. Large backyard with block wall, Pergola and exit into parking area within the Sierra Morado Community- all amenities included such as parks, pool and club house. Within the Vail School District and close to many shopping experiences and I-10. Please call 520-445-7134 for showing/application process.