3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $2,300

Great location in Rita Ranch and located in the award winning Vail School District. You have no neighbors on one side and none behind. Spacious home with lots of living space with a living room, family room and loft area. The kitchen has been recently remodeled and features granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Washer/dyer are also included. There is a full bath located on the main floor and the other 2 bathrooms and bedrooms are located upstairs. The back yard features a screened patio area with an attached bonus room the could easily be a studio or gym. There is also a ramada area, artificial turf and the pool features a rock waterfall. Easy access to Raytheon, U of a Tech Park and I-10.