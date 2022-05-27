3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $2,395

We will Not start touring until after 6/1 - online booking is encouraged: Available 6/10: Please call/text Rob Alvarez for more information @520.661.8657Gorgeous 3bedroom/2bath home in Tangerine Ridge. Features 2 car garage, large vanity area with his & hers sinks, walk-in closets, stylish kitchen and granite and maple cabinets make this a casual space for everyday living. Sliding Glass doors in living room open up the home to more light and air.