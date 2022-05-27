 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $2,395

  • Updated

We will Not start touring until after 6/1 - online booking is encouraged: Available 6/10: Please call/text Rob Alvarez for more information @520.661.8657Gorgeous 3bedroom/2bath home in Tangerine Ridge. Features 2 car garage, large vanity area with his & hers sinks, walk-in closets, stylish kitchen and granite and maple cabinets make this a casual space for everyday living. Sliding Glass doors in living room open up the home to more light and air.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News