 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $2,450,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $2,450,000

Live the best of both worlds with your single-story, 3,750 sq. ft. luxury home nestled among nearly two acres of desert scenery, rock outcroppings, and ancient saguaros in Stone Canyon. Designed to merge the functionality of indoor living with the beauty of outdoor living, this one-of-a-kind home offers a seamless, cohesive space for entertaining. Not only does the inside of this home accommodate three bedrooms, an office/den, an open great room, kitchen, dining, and bar area, but the indoor outdoor living will give you a personal retreat right in your backyard. luxuries afford a quick getaway without leaving home!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News