Live the best of both worlds with your single-story, 3,750 sq. ft. luxury home nestled among nearly two acres of desert scenery, rock outcroppings, and ancient saguaros in Stone Canyon. Designed to merge the functionality of indoor living with the beauty of outdoor living, this one-of-a-kind home offers a seamless, cohesive space for entertaining. Not only does the inside of this home accommodate three bedrooms, an office/den, an open great room, kitchen, dining, and bar area, but the indoor outdoor living will give you a personal retreat right in your backyard. luxuries afford a quick getaway without leaving home!
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $2,450,000
