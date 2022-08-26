 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $2,450

Welcome to Montarreto Estates where you will find a beautiful home built in 2019 within walking distance of The Loop, Tucson's wonderful running and biking trail. Home has 3 bedrooms (one with a Murphy bed), 2 bathrooms, and a 2-car garage with a paver driveway. Tiled living areas and newer carpeted bedrooms. Kitchen with abundant cabinet storage with crown molding, a pantry, built-in electric double ovens, gas cooktop for gourmet cooking, granite counters with backsplash, and an island with a breakfast bar. Desirable floor plan with primary bedroom split from other bedrooms. Screened in back patio with ceiling fan for cozy evenings. Tankless hot water. Convenient location near Oro Valley, Omni Tucson National Golf Course, & more! Come see what you've been missing and find your new home!!

