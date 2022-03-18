 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $2,500

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $2,500

Comfy and cozy 3BD/2BA fully furnished Fairfield townhome, with its own pool and amazing mountain views! Spacious living area, breakfast nook, washer & dryer. Two separate patios to enjoy your morning coffee and beautiful surroundings. Large master suite with King size bed, walk-in closet, double sinks and walk-in shower. Guest bedroom offers a King size bed. Third bedroom is set up as an office with a pull out sofa. Two car garage. Community pool is heated. CALL FOR SEASONAL RATES 520-395-7202.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News