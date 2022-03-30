 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $2,500

Amazing property-beautiful views of the mountains and sunsets. Located on a spacious corner lot on almost 1 acre of land. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has all you need with a living room, dining area, family room and kitchen eating area for lots of living and eating space. Ceiling fans everywhere for additional cooling and vaulted ceilings in the living area and primary bedroom. Kitchen features all new stainless appliances. Primary bedroom has 2 closet areas and attached 5-piece bathroom and access to the amazing sun-shaded patio. Back yard is spacious and has lots of patio area, a large storage shed and space to store you're your RV, Trailer or Boat with no HOA restrictions!

