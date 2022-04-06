 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $2,500

Awesome 3bed, 2bath home in West University, close to everything and walking distance to UofA and 4th Ave and much more. This home has been remodeled with lots of upgrades. High ceilings and lots of windows make the home feel spacious and bright. The main area has hardwood flooring along with 1 bedroom. Lots of living space with a large living room and family room to the back of the house. The kitchen has quartz counters, gas stove, built-in microwave, d/w and frig. Washer/Dryer are included. Nice sized primary bedroom with attached bathroom. Large Detached garage with lots of storage. Backyard is fully fenced and low maintenance with of plenty of covered patio area.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tucson’s 'gray water' program failing to produce results

Tucson’s 'gray water' program failing to produce results

For Star subscribers: A recent city study showed that fewer than 30 residents said they’re taking advantage of the decade-old initiative to re-use some of their household water for landscaping. The program pays homeowners up to $1,000 to purchase needed equipment.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News