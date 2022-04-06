3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $2,500

Awesome 3bed, 2bath home in West University, close to everything and walking distance to UofA and 4th Ave and much more. This home has been remodeled with lots of upgrades. High ceilings and lots of windows make the home feel spacious and bright. The main area has hardwood flooring along with 1 bedroom. Lots of living space with a large living room and family room to the back of the house. The kitchen has quartz counters, gas stove, built-in microwave, d/w and frig. Washer/Dryer are included. Nice sized primary bedroom with attached bathroom. Large Detached garage with lots of storage. Backyard is fully fenced and low maintenance with of plenty of covered patio area.