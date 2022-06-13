Price is average and subject to change, Please call @520.202.6537 for exact pricing and availability.Fully furnished condo in the beautiful Hacienda Del Sol! Equipped with everything you need-housewares, linens, full size washer & dryer, cable and Wi-Fi. Relax on your covered patio or take a dip in the sparkling pool! Close to fine dining and shopping too!
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $2,600
Related to this story
Most Popular
For Star subscribers: Businesses, landlord groups say Tucson may be going too far with electric vehicle rules for new apartments and commercial development.
For Star subscribers: Methyl methacrylate, which can cause severe skin reactions when used in acrylic nails, is illegal to have on the premises of a licensed nail salon in Arizona.
For Star subscribers: The new plan scraps plans to export copper to China and other foreign buyers. It also dramatically delays Hudbay's deployment of low-water-use mine tailings, and revives a long-discarded plan to leach copper oxides from ore on the site. The company even eliminates the name Rosemont in its vastly overhauled plan.
Tucson's monsoon season kicks off on June 15. Current predictions show a wet summer starting around July with the storms slowing down toward the end of August and September, a local expert says.
For Star subscribers: A 73-year-old Green Valley Democrat, dressed in provocative gear, attended a GOP campaign event and refused to leave. Eventually, video shows, a woman punched him then Masters, 35, pushed him down.
For Star subscribers: In a major policy switch, the Biden administration has reversed a past federal decision that stripped the government's oversight over development along normally dry washes on the proposed Rosemont Mine site southeast of Tucson.
What to do in Tucson this weekend: outdoor movie screenings, a pool party, 2nd Saturdays, a "Bohemian Rhapsody" sing-along, a Queen laser show and more in the Tucson, Marana and Oro Valley areas. Some events are free!
The new concept, called "Taco Bell Defy," has four drive-thru lanes, no dining room, and a second-story kitchen that delivers food via a "vertical lift" to customers' cars.
For Star subscribers: It's billed as a way to improve safety because heavy vehicles are involved in about 20% of crashes in that corridor, ADOT says. But the head of the Arizona Trucking Association says the decision is stupid.
The eastbound Interstate 10 lanes in Tucson are closed due to a fatal crash.