3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $2,750

  • Updated

Well taken care of spacious Vail Home!This home has three bedrooms, with two BONUS ROOMS, extra bedroom, playroom, or office. Downstairs offers a large open floorplan with kitchen & living, half bath, one bonus room and full size laundry room. Wood-look vinyl flooring throughout. Upstairs offers two large bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, plus bonus room. The kitchen is gorgeous with newer modern fixtures and appliances. White shaker cupboards, subway tile, and marbled countertops. Front and backyard (grass) are easy to maintain, and there are no plans for housing behind the house, some mountain view...this location is super private, however, less than 2 miles to schools, restaurants and shopping. Call today for a viewing!

