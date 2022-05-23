3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $2,800

Price is average and subject to change, Please call @520.202.6537 for exact pricing and availability.Fully furnished townhouse with 3 bedrooms/2bath with views of the golf course. Equipped with everything you need - house wares, linens, full-size washer & dryer, cable and Wi-Fi. Relax on your private covered patio or take a dip in the sparkling pool! Close to fine dining and shopping, too.