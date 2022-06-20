 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $2,900

Fully furnished beautiful 2 story 3 bed 3 bath home located on Civano on the east side. Access to 2 pools and the tennis court. Equipped with everything you need - house wares, linens, full-size washer & dryer, cable and Wi-Fi. Close to fine dining and shopping, too. List price is average, please call for exact pricing and availability.

