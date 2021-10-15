 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $2,950,000

Newly constructed estate nestled hillside within one of the most prominent gated communities featuring breathtaking Ventana Canyon and City Light views. French oak hardwood floors throughout make the open concept, single level split floor plan light and bright. Property offers dual primary suites, with mountain views, fireplace, seating area, private patios, luxurious soaking tubs and dual vanities, designed for tranquility. Expansive great room with floor to ceiling windows opens to the kitchen offering Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances, custom cabinetry, waterfall-edge island, two dishwashers, custom hood and Butler's Pantry. Infinity edge pool with spa, massive view deck, artificial grass and oversized lot provide a low maintenance lock and leave stately living experience.

