 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $2,995

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $2,995

This amazing home is located in the guarded/gated community of Villages of La Canada in Oro Valley. This 2035 sqft, 3 bedroom, 2bath home features a split bedroom floor plan and there is a bonus office area Lots of living space with a large living room and family room with lots of windows for natural light and high ceilings throughout. Upgraded kitchen with granite counters, all black appliances featuring a gas stove and breakfast bar area. You will fall in love with the resort style backyard with real grass, attached covered patio area, shaded ramada area with an outdoor kitchen that includes a sink and grill, along with the pebble tech pool and spa that features amazing mountain views. Monthly landscaping service included.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News