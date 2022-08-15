3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $2,999

This incredible golf course property is located on the PAR 3 3rd green of the El Conquistador Golf Course in Oro Valley. This home features a split bedroom floor plan for nice privacy and comfort, all situated on a large lot spacious lot. The living room features vaulted 14 ft ceilings and provides a nice majestic atmosphere. The master bedroom features a spacious walk-in closet as well as dual vanities, garden tub, separate shower and plenty of space. Enjoy Catalina Mountain views from the backyard, living room and dining room.Owner/agent is a licensed Realtor in State of Arizona. This home was completely remodeled in 2018 with new tile, Quartz counter tops, plantation shutters, and new light fixtures throughout. Please call for seasonal rates and availability. Owner/Agent