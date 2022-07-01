 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $20,000

  • Updated

Newly constructed estate nestled in the Catalina Foothills, the most prominent gated community in Ventana Canyon with stunning views of the Catalina Mountains and City Lights. French oak hardwood floors throughout make the open concept, single level split floor plan light & bright. Property offers dual primary suites, mountain views, fireplaces, private patios, luxury soaking tubs and dual vanities, designed for tranquility. Expansive great room with floor to ceiling windows opens to the kitchen with Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances, custom cabinetry, waterfall-edge island, two dishwashers, custom hood & Butler's Pantry. Infinity edge pool with spa, view deck, artificial grass & oversized lot provide a low maintenance lock & leave Stately Living experience.

