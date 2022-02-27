Seller will counter or accept offers between $200,000 and $210,000. Central Location! Updated manufactured home with contemporary interior design. Plush new carpet, stainless steel appliances, crisp white cabinets, wood look plank flooring, 2 tone interior paint, exterior paint and more. A must see!!
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $200,000
