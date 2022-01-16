 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $210,000

Looking for a new place to call home ? This one is a must see!! 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with a large family and living room plus office/bonus room. Recessed lighting through out kitchen and living room. Full size pantry with ten cabinets in the kitchen great for storage. Stainless steel Appliances. New flooring through out house. Low maintenance spacious front and back yard. Newer AC unit upgraded service panel 200 amp. Conveniently located near the schools, several shops and restaurants. Home Warranty coverage. This one is a must see schedule a viewing today! Owner is a license Real Estate agent in AZ and one of the listing agents.

