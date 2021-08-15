 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $210,000

Nice home located in the Rancho Reyes subdivision close to shopping, restaurants, airport, I-10, bus lines, schools & much more! With 1118 sq ft of living space this home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, spacious kitchen with granite counter tops, breakfast bar & dining area. Travertine flooring throughout. Enjoy the large backyard with covered patio great for entertaining. Come see this home today.

