3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $212,000

Amazing hidden gem. This townhouse on the west side is close to everything you need, I-10, Tumamoc Hill, St. Mary's Hospital, and the U of A. Walk into a gated charming courtyard with planters perfect for a small garden. Cozy bright living room has a fireplace, vaulted ceilings with sliding doors leading to the perfect covered patio. Two bedrooms and one bathroom are downstairs with one bedroom having access to covered patio. Dining area leads to kitchen with stainless steal appliances, and plenty of storage. Primary bedroom is upstairs with two closets, vaulted ceilings, and private bathroom. This property won't last.

