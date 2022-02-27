 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $212,000

WHY PAY MORE? Totally remodeled in 2014. New AC and furnace. New roof. New dual pane windows. New kitchen cabinets and counter top. New bath vanity. New light fixtures. Spacious rooms. Split bedroom plan. Ceiling fans. Appliances stay. Washing machine stays. Large fenced back yard. Established neighborhood. Convenient location close to the rapidly growing Tucson Marketplace with CostCo, WalMart, movie theater, and many other shops and restaurants. Close to U of A, public schools, public library and pool, Boys & Girls Club, I-10 freeway. No HOA.

