3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $214,000

Located on Tucson's West Side in the scenic Starr Pass area. Built in 2006, you're going to love this 3 bdrm./2.5 ba., well laid out floor plan and its central location. The Kitchen includes D/W, Stove, Refrig., and boasts Raised Panel Cabinetry w/ Neutral Finish, Tile Counters w/ Stylish Backsplash, Popular Black Apps., Good Storage and Counter Space. Private Backyard has Block Wall Surround, Covered Patio w/ common area behind you. Enjoy Mountain Views from your Master Bdrm. private rear balcony. Double carport right next to your front door! Close to downtown, park, shopping, and to freeway. Welcome to Your Tucson Dream Home!

