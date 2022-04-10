 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $219,900

This 3 bed/3 bath well-appointed and highly desirable north-facing home is perfect for year-round residents or snow birds. It has separate living quarters with it's own kitchenette and bath which could be an Airbnb with an optional one OR two bedrooms. Kitchen includes a granite island/breakfast bar and updated lighting. Open plan includes area dining and office space off of the great room & sun room (add'l 175/SF. Updated baths, double pane vinyl windows, insulated vinyl siding, six-panel doors, faux-wood white blinds, fans. This ground-set home is situated on a large, private lot, fruit trees (5) planter boxes and mountain views! Within walking to hike trail **All furniture/furnishings can stay with the home. Seller is offering a $1,500 floor allowance! Crystal chandelier does not convey

