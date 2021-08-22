 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $219,900

This charming solid brick home is ready for your own ideas. Features separate living and dining areas. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 1,158 sq. ft. of living space, on a 0.22 Acre lot. Nice kitchen with vintage gas stove and oven with separate broiler. Spacious laundry room, covered patio, ample back yard, mature landscaping on front and back, 3 storage sheds, 1 car carport and more. Sought after East location near parks, schools, shopping and more. Don't miss this opportunity!

