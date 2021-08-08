 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $225,000

AFFORDABLE 3/2 home on extra-wide lot with plenty of room for a garage, extra parking, or RV (no HOA). Stay COOL with ceramic tile throughout and a brand new air conditioning system! Other recent upgrades include two-tone paint, new ceiling fans in living, dining, and all three bedrooms, dual pane sliding door to back yard, new steel door in Master bedroom, 6-panel interior doors and handles throughout, and dishwasher in kitchen (never used). The HUGE covered patio and extra-wide back yard provide lots of options for swing set, garden or both! The roll-in shower in the Master bedroom is handicap accessible, perfect for aging parents or those with physical challenges.

