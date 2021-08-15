 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $225,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $225,000

Move in Ready! Nicely updated 3 Bdrm/2 Bath with a front Porch, Garage, Tuff Shed (10x12) in walled backyard, and a Covered Patio that faces North. One owner. Freshly painted interior. Brand new wood look tile in Liv Rm, bedrooms, and hallway. No carpet! Kitchen includes GE slate gas range & dishwasher, SS refrig and a pantry cabinet. Laundry Rm washer/dryer and extra freezer in garage stay. Wrought iron at Master Bdrm window and 2 security doors. Energy efficient sunscreens. Cox cable TV & high speed internet, or Dish satellite. Alarm system installed. Soft water loop. Low HOA only $15 per month! 2-10 Home Warranty Supreme plan paid by Seller (up to $600). Close to grocery, pharmacy, Purple Heart City park, gas, restaurants and Vail schools. Easy access to DMAFB, UA Tech Park & 1-10.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News