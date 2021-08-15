Move in Ready! Nicely updated 3 Bdrm/2 Bath with a front Porch, Garage, Tuff Shed (10x12) in walled backyard, and a Covered Patio that faces North. One owner. Freshly painted interior. Brand new wood look tile in Liv Rm, bedrooms, and hallway. No carpet! Kitchen includes GE slate gas range & dishwasher, SS refrig and a pantry cabinet. Laundry Rm washer/dryer and extra freezer in garage stay. Wrought iron at Master Bdrm window and 2 security doors. Energy efficient sunscreens. Cox cable TV & high speed internet, or Dish satellite. Alarm system installed. Soft water loop. Low HOA only $15 per month! 2-10 Home Warranty Supreme plan paid by Seller (up to $600). Close to grocery, pharmacy, Purple Heart City park, gas, restaurants and Vail schools. Easy access to DMAFB, UA Tech Park & 1-10.
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $225,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
There have been 489 cases and 25 outbreaks in Pima County schools, since June 20.
For Star subscribers: A new clinic opening in Tucson will focus on more face time with medical staff, lower hospitalizations for older patients.
Here's a daily map of coronavirus cases in Arizona, broken down by county.
- Updated
The wreck is causing a major traffic jams along West Valencia Road.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: After opening during the pandemic last year, Pure Poke is ready to launch its second location, this one in Oro Valley.
- Updated
The average annual rainfall total since 1991 has been 10.61 inches.
- Updated
Half of the money donated by Cody and Patsy Ritchie will be used toward scholarships; the rest will be earmarked for "program enhancements" for the football and golf programs.
- Updated
Pima County Board of Supervisor's voted against several COVID-19 related actions at its meeting Tuesday.
- Updated
A student who was reportedly exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 and two adults were arrested after refusing to leave campus.
- Updated
The new statutes range from banning school mask mandates, voting changes to teaching "critical race theory" in schools.