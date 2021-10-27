 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $225,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $225,000

Three bedroom bungalow at base of Tumamoc Hill. Perfect for individual or small family who loves desert hiking. Shares single drive with long term neighbors. Former residence of Richard Summers, Pulitzer Prize Novelist. The writing cabin remains on the property and is great for storage! Home is cozy, with original hardwood flooring, neutral paint tones, and large colonial style windows, with sizable fenced yard. The home was remodeled in the mid- 2000's with new plumbing, electrical, dual paned windows, kitchen and bath cabinetry. Natural gas range, and dryer added in 2009, as well as stained concrete living room floor. New kitchen appliances, ceiling fans throughout. New HVAC was installed in August of 2020. The home was also re-roofed and exterior painted in 2021.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News