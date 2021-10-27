Three bedroom bungalow at base of Tumamoc Hill. Perfect for individual or small family who loves desert hiking. Shares single drive with long term neighbors. Former residence of Richard Summers, Pulitzer Prize Novelist. The writing cabin remains on the property and is great for storage! Home is cozy, with original hardwood flooring, neutral paint tones, and large colonial style windows, with sizable fenced yard. The home was remodeled in the mid- 2000's with new plumbing, electrical, dual paned windows, kitchen and bath cabinetry. Natural gas range, and dryer added in 2009, as well as stained concrete living room floor. New kitchen appliances, ceiling fans throughout. New HVAC was installed in August of 2020. The home was also re-roofed and exterior painted in 2021.
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $225,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Huckelberry was in stable but critical condition at a hospital after being struck by a motorist while riding his bicycle downtown Saturday morning.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Sen. Kyrsten Sinema knows the bride and groom but not guests who wore "disrespectful and racist costumes...and she strongly condemns such behavior," her spokesperson said after Bisbee wedding Saturday was beset by protesters.
- Updated
Sophie and Tim Mason got so sick they nearly orphaned their four children.
- Updated
Over 40 large-scale sculptures created by local, national and international artists make up the Tucson Jewish Community Center's sculpture garden.
- Updated
Construction on a marketplace north of Tucson in SaddleBrooke will begin next year.
- Updated
Patrick Martinez is the the second person arrested in the drive-by killing of Ocean Frederick Washington.
- Updated
In a game of 121 total plays, it took just three for the Wildcats to continue to tear a hole in the Pac-12 and Arizona record books for consecutive losses.
- Updated
Police are investigating the death of a 21-year-old woman who was shot in a road rage incident in midtown Tucson.
- Updated
A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the road rage shooting death of a 21-year-old woman in midtown Tucson.
- Updated
A man was arrested in the death of a 69-year-old who lived with him after a fight at their home.