 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $225,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $225,000

Great 1950's home with 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, 2 living spaces, good sized updated kitchen, remodeled bathroom, Large laundry room off kitchen, and a very large yard. Updates made in the past 2 years include: Kitchen, bath, water heater, water filtration system, all new interior paint, interior and exterior doors, some updated plumbing and electric and more. Great neighbors and neighborhood. Close to shops and restaurants.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News