3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $225,000

Enjoy the starry nights and beautiful sunsets. Flat, clean and useable 1 acre lot,. Remodeled 1996 manufactured home. 3bed, 2 bath, new wash/dryer, stainless appliances, upgraded wood cabinetry, granite countertops, modern light fixtures and ceramic tile. Above ground pool, spacious deck and fenced yard is perfect for entertaining . No HOA. Easy access to I-10 via Avra Valley Road or travel through Saguaro National Monument to Ina Rd.

