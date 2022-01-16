 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $230,000

CUTE 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME ON TUCSON'S EASTSIDE FOR UNDER $250K! LOCATED IN A QUIET CUL-DE-SAC WITHIN MINUTES OF LAKESIDE PARK, SHOPPING, DMAFB, AND SO MUCH MORE. BRAND NEW STOVE, DISHWASHER, AND A/C 07/2021. ROOF RECOATED 2021, RV HOOKUP, SIZABLE SHED IN YARD, AND NO HOA!TENANTS IN PLACE UNTIL 2022 MAKING THIS THE PERFECT INCOME PRODUCING PROPERTY.

