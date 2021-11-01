 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $230,000

Fully updated 3bed/2bath condo located in the gated community of the Villas at Sabino canyon. Kitchen features all new cabinets, granite countertops, Brand new stainless steel appliances. Both bathrooms were remodeled with new vanities and granite countertops. Fresh paint and New carpet in all bedrooms and so much more! Enjoy the city views from your master bedroom and covered balcony. Close to community pool and spa. In addition this property is located in Catalina foothills school district 16. Close to all amenities, Sabino canyon hike, world class resorts, Golf ,restaurants and grocery stores.

