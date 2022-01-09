 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $230,000

Welcome home to this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, turn-key property on 1.1 acres! Right off of Sandario, a paved road, enjoy peace of mind with a new roof put on last September and a new roof on the hay barn. Inside, discover the split bedroom floor plan that features laminate wood flooring in living room and master/guest bedrooms with water resistant flooring. Formal living room features a cozy fireplace. The kitchen is equipped with wood cabinets, countertop space to host large get togethers, storage, and a range stove. Large master bedroom boasts an ensuite including a vanity with ample counter space, and a large walk-in closet. Zoned for horses, this property is riding distance to horse trails in the Saguaro National Monument. Don't miss this opportunity!

