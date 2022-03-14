BEAUTIFUL DESERT OASIS W/SAGUAROS & GORGEOUS MOUNTAIN VIEWS! 3BDR/2BA home features a split bedrm plan, lg master suite w/walk in closet, mstr bath has garden tub & separate shower, two other generous bedrms, lg open family rm & eat in kitchen w/lots of cabinets & a pantry, stone flor covered screened patios w/a huge attached workshop/storage. The acre lot is fully fenced & features covered garden area, fire pit, separate storage shed, beautiful desert vegetation w/majestic saguaros. Backyard is perfect for entertaining on the barbee. Horses are OK & lots of room for your RV & all of your other toys and NO HOA! PRIVACY, LAND & BEAUTIFUL, RELAXING MOUNTAIN VIEWS-RURAL LIVING AT IT'S BEST AT A FANTASTIC PRICE!
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $232,400
