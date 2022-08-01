3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $234,000

LOCATION!!! Amazing 3bed 2 bath located on the west side of tucson! Home is near plenty of shopping centers, and entertainment! Step into this lovely floor plan with ton of natural light throughout. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space, with a large breakfast bar, and dining room. Master bedroom has a private en-suite and plenty of closet space. The other 2 bedrooms are generous sizes. LARGE backyard with plenty of room to entertain and build the perfect summer oasis! Schedule your showing today!