3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $234,900

Welcome home! This townhome has NO HOA, and has been meticulously cared for. Fresh paint, updated flooring, bathrooms and kitchen! The current owners have also added a large an indoor laundry room, and a newer outside storage shed! Sit outside and enjoy your morning coffee in your low care landscaped yard with mountain views! HVAC is less than 10 years old! Schedule a showing today!

