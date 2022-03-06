This 3 bed/3 bath home is perfect for year-round residents or snow birds. It has separate living quarters with it's own kitchenette and bath which would work well as an Air B&B with an optional one or two bedrooms. Kitchen includes a granite island/breakfast bar and updated lighting. Open plan includes area dining and office space off of the great room, sun room (add'l 135/sf). Updated baths, double pane vinyl windows, insulated vinyl siding, six-panel doors, faux-wood blinds, fans. Home is situated on a large, private lot, fruit trees(5), planter boxes and mountain views! All furnishings are available on a separate bill of sale. Crystal chandelier does not convey with home.
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $235,000
