Beautiful and generous 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home in an established neighborhood with a spacious living room, dining room and kitchen, large backyard with a covered patio. Conveniently located near I-10, the VA Hospital, dining, parks, shopping, bus stops, and much more!
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $235,000
