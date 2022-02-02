Beautiful and generous 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home in an established neighborhood with a spacious living room, dining room and kitchen, large backyard with a covered patio. Conveniently located near I-10, the VA Hospital, dining, parks, shopping, bus stops, and much more!
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $235,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A 74-year-old man was arrested in the shooting death of a 53-year-old man in the Catalina area. A woman was also hospitalized with serious injuries.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: A year-and-a-half after the University of Arizona acquired the assets of troubled for-profit online Ashford University and rebranded it as the nonprofit UA Global Campus, the university announced plans to fully integrate the online school into its operation.
- Updated
HB 2043 would punish businesses with a minimum $500K fine if they force workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and any of them get sick from the jab.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Mountain Mike's signature pizza, coming to Tucson this summer, has 20 slices, 200 pepperonis and a pound of cheese.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: After Tino's Pizza founder died, the family is ready to "retire that legacy and let it live as the beautiful thing that it was.”
- Updated
HB 2596 would goes on to require ballots in Arizona to be counted by hand, votes to be cast only on Election Day and restrict access to early ballots.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Walgreens and VillageMD are uniting pharmacies and primary care at sites throughout Tucson, with the first opening in February.
- Updated
The suspect and victim met earlier in the day and went to a Tucson apartment complex where they became involved in a physical confrontation, police said.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Four national homebuilders are erecting homes in Star Valley, an area once considered to be "out in the boondocks."
- Updated
Tanque Verde Swap Meet is launching a food truck park with 40 vendors this spring, along with a bar and concert stage. Tucson's swap meet is currently accepting applications from food truck owners and are in search of a variety of cuisines.