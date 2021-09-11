 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $235,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $235,000

Lovely 3 bedroom-2 bath home. Kitchen-Dining Room-Living Room. Large Laundry Room/Office Space. Large Carport-Storage Shed stays. Large backyard that backs up the a wash. Double gates allow to drive in carport and out of yard into alley at the wash. Lots of animals travel through the wash.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News