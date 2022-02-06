 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $239,000

This spacious home with a great floorplan and super potential needs some TLC Plus (fix-up requires cosmetic and other minor repairs; including but not limited to interior doors & hardware, wall repairs, painting, needs appliances, some plumbing repairs to kitchen sink & laundry room washer drain, bonus room baseboard heater broken, electrical outlets missing covers, etc.). Newer roof (due to storm damage). Main waterline was replaced. Any and all appliances conveyed ''AS IS'' (may need repairs or inoperable); stove, dishwasher. Sunken living room (watch step). Ceramic title throughout. Additional large site built workshop/storage building in backyard.

