 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $239,900

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $239,900

Beautiful, impeccably maintained 1268 SF single level home features 3 beds and 2 baths! Home features brick lay pattern tile throughout the majority of the home! Open floor plan! Wide open grand entrance welcomes you home and leads into your spacious great room! Spacious kitchen looks over the dining and living room making this the perfect floorplan for entertaining! Large primary suit with shower/tub combo! Conveniently located near I-10, Davis Monthan, Amazon, and Raytheon! Schedule your showing today!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

5 Tucson antique fairs to visit this fall
to do

5 Tucson antique fairs to visit this fall

  • Updated

Whether you're looking for WWII flight suits, midcentury furniture or "He-Man" action figures, these Tucson antique fairs have something for you. Here is what to expect through the rest of 2021.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News