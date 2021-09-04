Beautiful, impeccably maintained 1268 SF single level home features 3 beds and 2 baths! Home features brick lay pattern tile throughout the majority of the home! Open floor plan! Wide open grand entrance welcomes you home and leads into your spacious great room! Spacious kitchen looks over the dining and living room making this the perfect floorplan for entertaining! Large primary suit with shower/tub combo! Conveniently located near I-10, Davis Monthan, Amazon, and Raytheon! Schedule your showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $239,900
