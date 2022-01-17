 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $239,900

Well built masonry home on HUGE .23 acres on a quiet cul-de-sac with circle drive and pull-through carport. Stay COOL with the brand new AC (installed in July) and ceramic tile throughout. You'll LOVE the vaulted, open beam ceilings, large rooms, and close proximity to Tucson Medical Center, shopping, and restaurants. Move in ready with fresh two-tone paint, new 6-panel interior doors, and lever handles. There's plenty of room on either side of the home for a garden, RV parking, garage, or man cave. Check it out!

