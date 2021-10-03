 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $240,000

The right amount of house, the right location, the right amount of remodeling, and just listed at the right time! Come see this quaint revitalized property that has been updated perfectly. Enjoy the professionally done inside with beautiful wood grain tile floors throughout, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, tasteful renovated bathrooms, and a updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. This home has a perfect utility laundry room large enough to set up a workstation, and exit into the new fully done garage with new opener and copper like metal door. This is a perfect location for shopping, dinning, Costco, entertainment, and just 10 minutes to the University of Arizona. This one is sure to impress and will be gone fast! Update back on market due to lending issue!

